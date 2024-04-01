Shaheen Afridi not happy over PCB's 'falsely attributed' statement on Babar Azam's captaincy

LAHORE – Pakistani ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi reacted strongly to his removal as T20I captain as PCB is dealing with a new crisis related to a statement attributed to the 23-year-old.
Pakistan's star player Babar Azam was reinstated as white-ball captain ahead of T20 World Cup on Sunday and Shaheen Afridi said a quote was falsely attributed to him regarding the former being made skipper of national team.
The disgruntled player made the statement ahead of his second meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
It started with the much-anticipated move of Babar Azam's reappointment as captain. Afridi was unhappy with how his removal was handled by the cricket board.
The situation further escalated when the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement quoting Afridi as expressing support for Babar Azam as the new skipper. Afridi was quick to respond and he distanced himself from the statement.
Both Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam are currently at a training camp in Kakul under the Pakistan Army and will meet PCB chief to address the issue.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
