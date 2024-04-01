Shaheen Afridi not happy over PCB's 'falsely attributed' statement on Babar Azam's captaincy

LAHORE – Pakistani ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi reacted strongly to his removal as T20I captain as PCB is dealing with a new crisis related to a statement attributed to the 23-year-old.

Pakistan's star player Babar Azam was reinstated as white-ball captain ahead of T20 World Cup on Sunday and Shaheen Afridi said a quote was falsely attributed to him regarding the former being made skipper of national team.

The disgruntled player made the statement ahead of his second meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

It started with the much-anticipated move of Babar Azam's reappointment as captain. Afridi was unhappy with how his removal was handled by the cricket board.

The situation further escalated when the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement quoting Afridi as expressing support for Babar Azam as the new skipper. Afridi was quick to respond and he distanced himself from the statement.

Both Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam are currently at a training camp in Kakul under the Pakistan Army and will meet PCB chief to address the issue.











