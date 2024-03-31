Babar Azam replaces Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's captain

Search

10:05 AM | 31 Mar, 2024
Shaheen Shah Afiridi's stint as skipper of T20I team comes to an end as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made Babar Azam captain again.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reappointed Babar Azam as national team's captain for T20I and one-day internationals (ODIs) after meeting of Mohsin Naqvi with Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and selection committee members Mohammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Bilal Afzal, and Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla.

PCB's selection committee considered different angles for picking the new skipper as under Afridi's captaincy, Pakistan failed to win single game earlier this year.  

Babar Azam earlier resigned from captaincy across all formats after Men in Green's murky exit from 2023 ODI World Cup. Shaheen Afridi was then made as T20 captain and Shan Masood got Test captaincy.

Babar then emerged as top choice for coveted slot after Lahore Qalandars' devastating performance under Afridi's watch.

The move to change captain divided fans as Babar Azam led South Asian side in five key tournaments but the team has not won any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his captaincy.

Babar Azam is celebrated player known for his exceptional batting skills and temperament. He ruled being only player in the top five in all three formats by the top cricket body. 

Babar made his ODI debut in 2016, his Test debut in 2015, and his T20 debut in 2016. He has a long list of achievements, including winning the Under-15 World Cup at 14 and playing in two Under-19 World Cups.

The power hitter set numerous records in international cricket and has excelled in T20 leagues globally.  
 
 

