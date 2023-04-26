Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Khyber ambush

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in tribal district of Khyber, said military's media wing on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the exchange of fire occurred between the security forces and militants in Tirah area of the district.

Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah and Sepoy Basit Ali, having fought gallantly, also embraced martyrdom, it said, adding that two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

ISPR further said that security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will further strengthen our resolve.