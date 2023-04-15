Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan operation

Two soldiers were martyred when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Zarmilan area in South Waziristan District on Saturday.

During the operation, the two sides had an intense exchange of fire. Troops engaged the terrorists and eliminated eight of them. Weapons and ammunition was found on the dead terrorists.

The dead had been actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and innocent citizens.

Lance Naik Shoaib Ali (25), a resident of Parachinar in Kurram District, and Sepoy Rafi Ullah (22), a resident of Lakki Marwat District, were martyred fighting the terrorists.

Troops are combing the area to eliminate the remnants of terrorists.