Shadab Khan ties the knot with daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq

All-rounder Shadab Khan has announced his marriage with the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistani team's incumbent head coach and veteran cricketer.
In a tweet on Monday, the 24-year-old updated his fans about his nikkah with the daughter of former cricketer.
"Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those [of my] wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all," he tweeted.
Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all pic.twitter.com/in7M7jIrRE— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 23, 2023
It also read that he was becoming a part of his "mentor Saqi bhai's family".
"My wife has asked for the same, she wants her life to remain private. | would kindly request everyone to respect her choice and our family's choice," the note further read.
The cricketer then jokingly wrote about welcoming salaamis. "I will send an account number," he wrote in his note.
Fellow cricketers congratulated the star cricketer, extending their best wishes to him.
The news of Khan's marriage follows the wedding of Shan Masood and Haris Rauf.
Khan's teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi is also set to tie the knot with the daughter of former all-rounder Shahid Afridi next month.
