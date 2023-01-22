Search

Pakistani cricketers congratulate Shan Masood on tying the knot

Noor Fatima 11:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2023
Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood who broke the internet when he announced that he got hitched to Nische Khan in Peshawar on Saturday. From his diehard fans to prominent sports figures, Masood gathered congratulatory messages from everyone.

The lavish wedding of the Kuwait-born cricketer was a star-studded affair with many of his teammates and senior players in attendance. For those who couldn't attend the luxurious ceremony, they took to social media to congratulate the adorable duo on starting a new journey in life.   

Pakistani cricket team's current skipper Babar Azam, Masood’s opening partner Imam-ul-Haq, former captains Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, and Azhar Ali were spotted in the viral wedding videos.

Since Iftikhar Ahmed is busy playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the cricketer took to social media and shared the wedding picture wishing the couple. Others including Muhammad Rizwan and Kamran Akmal also sent their best wishes. 

The couple will hold their Valima ceremony on January 27, 2023.

Masood is a 32-year-old cricketer who has played 27 Test matches, five ODIs, and 19 T20Is. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. The cricketer recently signed a two-year contract with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which he is scheduled to lead in 2023.

Hailing from an influential family, Masood is the son of famous banker Mansoor Masood Khan. His uncle, Waqar Masood Khan, served as an advisor to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan on revenue, and finance in the capacity of a Minister of State in Cabinet.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

