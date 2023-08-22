Search

Show-cause notices issued to 14 stage actresses over 'indecent performances'

22 Aug, 2023
Show-cause notices issued to 14 stage actresses over 'indecent performances'
LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has issued show-cause notices to 14 stage actresses over their alleged "explicit and indecent performances" at commercial theatres.

As part of a plan to stop such performances, the Punjab government has initiated a rigorous surveillance of commercial theatres.

The stage actresses who have received these notices are: Mehak Butt, Komal Chaudhry, Qismat Shahzadi, Nayab Khan, Sheela Chaudhry, Ayan Akhtar, Sonu Butt, Khushboo Khan, Roshani Khan, Kajal Chaudhry, Sara Khan, Mahnoor, Jia Butt and Tabassum Khan.

In the first step, these actresses have been directed to explain within seven days why their performances should not be banned under the Dramatic Performances Act of 1876.

The notices were served on August 9, but nine of these actresses have yet to respond. Also, legal action has been taken against two actresses, Shama Rana and Payal Chaudhry, but they have been granted pre-arrest bail.

In light of instances of inappropriate dances witnessed at the Alhamra Hall, the Punjab Information and Culture Department has taken the initiative to set up committees to closely monitor stage performances at the 12 government-operated theatres functioning under the umbrella of the Punjab Arts Council.

Recent developments have seen removal of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saleem Sagar from his position. Sagar had been facing allegations of corruption, and a series of explicit performances had taken place at the government-operated theatre at the Alhamra Arts Centre under his watch.

Now the home department is considering filing FIRs against owners of commercial theatres and the stage actresses involved in indecent acts. As a consequence, a ban could be imposed on performances of certain actresses in Punjab.

