Sarwat Gilani believes her "future" political party will offer free education

Noor Fatima 10:24 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
Sarwat Gilani believes her
Source: Sarwat Gilani (Instagram)

Critically acclaimed Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani may venture into politics and make education free of cost for everyone.

The Joyland famed actress recently expressed her determination to step into politics along with her illustrious acting career.

In a recent guest appearance on a show, the Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu actress opened up about her future and personal life. During this engagement, Gilani was asked whether she intends to step into the field of politics in the future or not. In response, the Tishnagi star revealed that she has received offers from many political parties till date but didn't join any.

“I do not intend to formally join a political party, but I definitely wisn to form my own in the future. Not only this, the manifesto of my party would be to make education for everyone in Pakistan,” Gilani said.

Speaking of the drama industry, Gilani opined that the narratives nowadays focus heavily on courting problems, damsels in distress being tortured, extramarital affair with brother-in-law, and eloping.

“The younger audience wants something fresh, something about successful people not these oft-used, cliche plots,” the actress noted.

Gilani also revealed that she is rather tired of playing the victim on television for the past 20 years, and has now shifted her focus on children and women education so the idea of portraying another problematic character is out of order.

On the work front, Gilani was recently seen in Mann Pyasa, Pujaran, Yeh Ishq Hai, Khasara, Naulakha, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and Joyland.

'Women who are cheated, beaten and harassed actually support that narrative,' says Sarwat Gilani

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

