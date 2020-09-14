‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ delayed again

The Warner Bros movie studio on Friday postponed the debut of “Wonder Woman 1984” by more than two months as many theaters remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The superhero sequel starring Gal Gadot, was expected to hit the theatres on Oct. 2, but will now debut on Dec. 25, 2020.

“Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” shared Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman. “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!” director Patty Jenkins said.

The movies delay comes just a few of weeks after Warner Bros. made a comeback to theaters with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

The film has pulled in just over $152 million since it debuted internationally two weeks ago.

Marvel Studio’s “Black Widow” is the next upcoming Hollywood blockbuster slated to

to touch down in theaters on November 6.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!