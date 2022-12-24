Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf and model Muzna Masood Malik have tied the knot in a beautiful daytime ceremony.
The pictures and videos of the bride and groom have been circulating on social media and fans are going gaga over the couple.
However, many are curious about who is Muzna Masood and how she met Haris. Muzna is a fashion model and social media influencer with over 50K followers on Instagram. If rumors are to be believed, Rauf’s wife is a student of BS Media and Communication at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).
Since the news broke online, Muzna has changed the privacy settings of her Instagram account from public to private. She has also taken down all posts from her account. However, some admirers were quick to make her fan account, while giving a sneak peek of her beautiful snaps.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.15
|606.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.22
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|
21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.43
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
