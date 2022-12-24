Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf and model Muzna Masood Malik have tied the knot in a beautiful daytime ceremony.

The pictures and videos of the bride and groom have been circulating on social media and fans are going gaga over the couple.

However, many are curious about who is Muzna Masood and how she met Haris. Muzna is a fashion model and social media influencer with over 50K followers on Instagram. If rumors are to be believed, Rauf’s wife is a student of BS Media and Communication at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Since the news broke online, Muzna has changed the privacy settings of her Instagram account from public to private. She has also taken down all posts from her account. However, some admirers were quick to make her fan account, while giving a sneak peek of her beautiful snaps.

