Multan weather forces reschedule of Pakistan-New Zealand Test, ODIs series

05:33 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Multan weather forces reschedule of Pakistan-New Zealand Test, ODIs series
Source: PCB (Twitter)

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

It has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on 2 January with the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on 9, 11 and 13 January.

Revised itinerary:

26-30 December - 1st Test, Karachi

2-6 January – 2nd Test, Karachi

9 January – 1st ODI, Karachi

11 January – 2nd ODI, Karachi

13 January – 3rd ODI, Karachi

