Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

02:19 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
Hamza Shahbaz Sharif
Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

Hamza Shahbaz is a Pakistani politician and the eldest son of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. He briefly held the position of Chief Minister of Punjab from 30 April 2022 to 2 May 2022. 

He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly from September 2018 to April 2022, and resumed this role on 20 October 2022 and continued until the dissolution of the assembly. 

Prior to this, he was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from June 2008 to May 2018.

Family background and early life 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was born on 6th September 1973 in Lahore. He is the eldest son of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and the nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. His siblings include Salman Shahbaz, Javeria, Khadija and Rabia. 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s educational background

Hamza Shahbaz completed his early education from Aitchison College Lahore. Later, he attended Government College Lahore where he completed his Bachelor's degree in Economics. He also holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s marital life 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has two wives including Rabia Hamza and Mehrunissah. Reportedly, Ayesha Ahad Malik also claimed that she married Hamza in 2010. However, Hamza categorically denied marrying Ayesha. He married Rabia in 2012 and later Mehrunissah. During 2018 election, he mentioned his first wife Rabia Hamza and second wife Mehrunissah Hamza as wives in his nomination papers. He has one daughter Samawiyah from Rabia Hamza in 2019.

Hamza Sharif’s political struggle 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been very pro-active in politics since his early college life. He was imprisoned in Adiala Jail during his college life in 1994 along with other Pakistan Muslim League leaders. He began his political career in October 1999 when Pervez Musharraf sent his father Shehbaz Sharif and uncle Nawaz Sharif into exile. 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s prominent stature 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has acquired a prominent political stature in his political career spanning over two decades.

He served twice as a Member of National Assembly from 2008 - 2013 and from 2013-2018.

He was re-elected for the third time in 2018 as a Member National Assembly as well as a Member Provincial Assembly from his native city – Lahore. 

He served as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly from 2018-2022.

He has served as the Minister of Youth Affairs, Minister of Industries and Production, and Minister of Health in the Government of Pakistan.

He also served as Punjab Chief Minister from 30th April 2022 till 26th July 2022.

He is currently vice President of PML-N since May 2019.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s business 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is a businessman by profession and is known as 'Poultry King of Punjab'. He successfully ran the family business during his family’s exile in 1999.

Corruption charges and controversies of Hamza Shahbaz 

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been reportedly charged of corruption and money laundering. He was arrested on 11th June 2019 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over corruption charges. 

In another scandal, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed 28 unnamed accounts through which reportedly money laundering of Rs. 16.3 billion was made implicating seventeen thousand credit transactions. The FIA claimed that eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group were used to execute these transactions. Hamza Shahbaz and his father Shehbaz Sharif were to be indicted on February 10, 2022. Recently, he has been cleared from all the corruption charges.

Hamza Shahbaz’s net worth

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif's current net worth has not been public yet. During 2018 election nomination paper submission, his declared asset worth was more than Rs 411 million.

Hamza Shahbaz contesting 2024 Election

Hamza Shehbaz is among the 19 candidates contesting the elections from NA-118.

