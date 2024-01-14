Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the third most senior judge of the Supreme Court, has stepped down one day after Justice Mazahar Naqvi’s resignation. These resignations have created a stir among the legal fraternity. He was in line to become the next chief justice of Pakistan in October 2024 after incumbent CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s tenure ended.

Early life and educational career

Justice Ijazul Ahsan was born on 5th August 1960 in Murree. He received his early education at Lahore. He was admitted to Forman Christian College, Lahore in 1975 from where he graduated in 1979 with a scholarship of merit. Later, he joined the Punjab University Law College, Lahore where he won various awards including a gold-medal for his academic achievements. He also secured a top position in the All Pakistan Universities Summer Moot arranged by Higher Education Commission at Khanas Pur, Nathia Gali.

Professional career

Justice Ijazul Ahsan joined law practice and completed his apprenticeship in civil and criminal law after completing LLB. Later, he proceeded to pursue post-graduate studies at Cornell University New York, USA. He graduated in 1987 with a Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M). On his return from USA, he joined law practice with a reputable law firm of which he later became a partner. He conducted a large number of cases before the High Courts as well as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He also conducted a number of local and international commercial arbitrations involving local as well as multinational parties. He was Inspection Judge for District Kasur, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Journey of elevating to Supreme Court judge

Justice Ijazul Ahsan confirmed as a judge of the Lahore High Court on 11th May 2011. Justice Ahsan assumed the position of chief justice of the Lahore High Court on November 6, 2015. A year later, on 28th June 2016, he was elevated to the position of judge in the Supreme Court.

Area of interest in law

Justice Ijazul Ahsan has served in legal fraternity for decades. Overall, his law practice covered civil, banking, property, commercial and constitutional matters.

Honourary membership and distinctive contributions

Juistice Ijazul Ahsan has made himself very distinguished and groomed by attending several local and international conferences and professional training courses including Asian Bar Association and the International Bar Association. He received the following accolades internationally such as:

He was awarded chevening scholarship by the British Council to study commercial law in the United Kingdom.

He also received a fellowship from the South Western Institute for International Studies at Dallas, USA of which he is an alumni.

Distinctively, he also taught contract and commercial law for many years.

Resignation letter to President Alvi

Justice Ijazul Ahsan submitted his resignation letter to the president and stated that, “I no longer wish to continue as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” He said he resigned as per Article 206(1) of the Constitution with immediate effect. The letter did not mention a reason for the resignation. Strangely, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, being 3rd most senior judge, submitted his resignation to President of Pakistan who was due to be elevated to the position of Chief Justice scheduled for this year in October 2024.

Member of bench in most significant cases

Going into historical perspective, Justice Ijazul Ahsan has been involved in Pakistan’s most historic and influential cases. Some of the most significant cases are as follows:

Recently, he was part of the five-member SJC who had refused to join other members of the council on Nov 22, 2023, in the issuance of a fresh show-cause notice to Justice Mazahar Naqvi. He also wrote a letter to Supreme Court and regretted the hasty proceedings in Justice Mazahar Case where no debate and discussion were permitted.

Significantly, Justice Ahsan was part of the five-member bench that delivered the verdict in the high-profile Panamagate case in 2017, which led to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the then-prime minister.

He was also appointed as the monitoring judge to supervise and monitor the implementation of the Panamagate case verdict.

References against Justice Ijazul Ahsan

There have been several references against Justice Ijazul Ahsan for misconduct in past.

On April 10, 2023, lawyer Sardar Salman Ahmad Dogar had moved a reference before the SJC against Justice Ahsan and others. The complaint had alleged judicial misconduct on the part of former CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ahsan and other SC judges.

The complainant based his reference on an alleged violation of the Code of Conduct for judges of the superior judiciary issued by the SJC on Sept 2, 2009.

On April 14, a complaint was filed in the SJC against eight SC judges hearing petitions challenging a proposed law to curtail the powers of the CJP.

The reference, filed by lawyer Mian Dawood, had sought the removal of former CJP Bandial, Justice Ahsan and others over alleged misconduct and deviation from the judges’ code of conduct.

In December 2023, a former senior official of the defense ministry filed a complaint in the SJC aga­inst Justices Ahsan and Munib Akhtar over an alleged breach of the code of conduct.

PML-N demands ‘accountability’ of Justice Ahsan and Mazahar Naqvi

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has recently demanded accountability of resigned judges (Ijazul Ahsan and Mazahar Naqvi).