Pakistan, Iran to hold naval drill at Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN – A Pakistani naval flotilla docked at Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas will attend a joint military exercise with Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf.

The Pakistani flotilla, comprising the Madadgar warship and Zhob maritime security vessel, has berthed at Bandar Abbas to convey the message of peace and friendship.

The expansion of friendly ties between the two Muslim neighbors and the promotion of cooperation in the naval training field are among the other purposes of the Pakistani flotilla’s three-day visit to Iran.

#PakNavy Flotilla comprising PNS #MADADGAR & Pakistan Maritime Security Ship #ZHOB visited Port Mina Rashid,Dubai. PN Mission Cdr called on Deputy Chief of Naval Staff UAE Navy & other high officials.During meetings matters of mutual interests & maritime security were discussed. pic.twitter.com/XwFlRQkFgH — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) January 13, 2024

Now, according to MEHR news agency, the naval forces of the two countries are going to stage a joint combat exercise in the Persian Gulf waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pakistani flotilla arrived in Iran this week after a port call to Port Mina Rashid of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.