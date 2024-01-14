Haier Brand Seminar 2024: Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digitalization

As we enter a new year, Haier astound with its annual event, Haier Brand Seminar 2024. This year’s seminar revolved around a profoundly impactful theme: “Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digitalization,” reflecting Haier's commitment to keeping pace with and leading the ever-evolving world of technology.
Haier Brand Seminar showcased how Haier's latest offerings are products and solutions tailored to modern lifestyles, emphasizing transformative technologies that redefine consumer experiences. The 2024 seminar takes a deep dive into the importance of localization. Haier understands that every market is unique, with its distinct needs and preferences. Haier reinforces its dedication to designing products that cater specifically to local markets.
Moreover, digitalization is a central pillar of Haier's vision for the future. The seminar highlights Haier's innovative steps in embedding digital technology into its appliances, creating an interconnected ecosystem that offers convenience, efficiency, and a more thoughtful way of living. Haier demonstrated its innovative smart home ecosystem, designed to provide seamless, integrated experiences that cater to Pakistani households' local cultural nuances and lifestyle preferences.
Haier's lineup for this year included ultra-efficient, solar-powered Air conditioners, inverter Refrigerators with customizable features, and the latest eco-friendly Washing Machines and Kitchen Appliances that have enhanced technology and are manufactured locally. Haier’s new range of LED TVs with advanced AI capabilities and Deep Freezers have a complete range of convertible freezers. Peshawar Zalmi players and many other star cricketers attended the event. The Dealers, Zalmi players and even the Haier family were pleasantly surprised with the new Launches and proud of Haier's brand achievements.
Haier Pakistan & Peshawar Zalmi also did a Signing Ceremony for PSL 9 at the event. Mr Feng Xianfa, the CEO of Haier Pakistan, was excited and said, “Haier is here to serve its customers in the best possible way, and Haier will not only meet but also exceed customers' expectations.” Mr Sohaib Rathore, Director of Sales, discussed the brand's plans for the new year 2024 and said, “This year will be better in terms of deeper customer engagement and sustainable business practices.”
Mr. Hamayoun Bashir, Director of Marketing, said, ‘Haier will make groundbreaking advancements in its products and bring comfort to customers' lives. We are looking forward to an extremely successful year ahead with Haier”. During the event, the product managers also discussed the new innovative product launches, which will further ease, transform and redefine the consumers' lives.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
