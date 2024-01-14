Haier Brand Seminar 2024: Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digitalization

As we enter a new year, Haier astound with its annual event, Haier Brand Seminar 2024. This year’s seminar revolved around a profoundly impactful theme: “Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digitalization,” reflecting Haier's commitment to keeping pace with and leading the ever-evolving world of technology.

Haier Brand Seminar showcased how Haier's latest offerings are products and solutions tailored to modern lifestyles, emphasizing transformative technologies that redefine consumer experiences. The 2024 seminar takes a deep dive into the importance of localization. Haier understands that every market is unique, with its distinct needs and preferences. Haier reinforces its dedication to designing products that cater specifically to local markets.

Moreover, digitalization is a central pillar of Haier's vision for the future. The seminar highlights Haier's innovative steps in embedding digital technology into its appliances, creating an interconnected ecosystem that offers convenience, efficiency, and a more thoughtful way of living. Haier demonstrated its innovative smart home ecosystem, designed to provide seamless, integrated experiences that cater to Pakistani households' local cultural nuances and lifestyle preferences.

Haier's lineup for this year included ultra-efficient, solar-powered Air conditioners, inverter Refrigerators with customizable features, and the latest eco-friendly Washing Machines and Kitchen Appliances that have enhanced technology and are manufactured locally. Haier’s new range of LED TVs with advanced AI capabilities and Deep Freezers have a complete range of convertible freezers. Peshawar Zalmi players and many other star cricketers attended the event. The Dealers, Zalmi players and even the Haier family were pleasantly surprised with the new Launches and proud of Haier's brand achievements.

Haier Pakistan & Peshawar Zalmi also did a Signing Ceremony for PSL 9 at the event. Mr Feng Xianfa, the CEO of Haier Pakistan, was excited and said, “Haier is here to serve its customers in the best possible way, and Haier will not only meet but also exceed customers' expectations.” Mr Sohaib Rathore, Director of Sales, discussed the brand's plans for the new year 2024 and said, “This year will be better in terms of deeper customer engagement and sustainable business practices.”

Mr. Hamayoun Bashir, Director of Marketing, said, ‘Haier will make groundbreaking advancements in its products and bring comfort to customers' lives. We are looking forward to an extremely successful year ahead with Haier”. During the event, the product managers also discussed the new innovative product launches, which will further ease, transform and redefine the consumers' lives.