Meta launches love local Pakistan to celebrate local businesses

KARACHI - Meta has launched the #LoveLocalPakistan video series to celebrate the vibrant community of local small and medium businesses in Pakistan.
In collaboration with content creator Ali Gul Pir and one of Pakistan’s digital news platforms, Meta hopes to share inspiring stories of local businesses using social platforms like Facebook and Instagram to start and grow. The video series will run throughout January and give entrepreneurs a platform to share how digital tools can transform ideas into reality and help grow online communities.
“Small business owners are resilient people, and despite their many challenges, they are always finding creative ways to thrive. We are bringing our #LoveLocal campaign to Pakistan because we want to celebrate local entrepreneurs and encourage people to show their love by giving a shout-out to their favourite businesses on Facebook and Instagram,” said Jordi Fornies, Meta’s Director of Emerging Markets for Asia Pacific region.
The #LoveLocalPakistan campaign will showcase local businesses like Hala Kashigar, Colish Fragrance, Groovy Attire, and Mana’s Cookies.
Hala Kashigar's locally sourced handcrafted tiles offer unique design placements for home decor, showcasing rural Sindh’s artistry.
Colish draws inspiration from Pakistan’s vibrant gardens and celebrates self-expression through the language of fragrance.
GROOVY embraces sustainable fashion through curated collections that bring new designs in streetwear.
Mana’s Cookie Co. uses wholesome ingredients for a homemade taste and offers a variety of flavours to choose from.
Embark on a thrilling journey with Ali Gul Pir's debut podcast in our groundbreaking campaign! Catch the inaugural episode here. Don't miss out on the excitement - tune in every Thursday for subsequent podcasts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Get ready for a month filled with engaging content and compelling conversations!
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 karat gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate at Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,444
