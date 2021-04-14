Abid Dharamsey of Bison Creations mapped out clever content marketing techniques for 2021

KARACHI - Abid Dharamsey, the well-known digital marketing guru, has laid out clever content marketing techniques that can help businesses boost their leads in 2021. He believes that driving more traffic is just not enough. It is important to drive targeted traffic if businesses want to see quantifiable results in content marketing.

Abid Dharamsey further told that 94% of the organic traffic reach is through Google. Although optimizing your blog or website to the first page of Google is important, but it is vital for your business to optimize your brand for the right audience. This means businesses should always prioritize the quality of the audience over quantity. He mapped out clever content marketing techniques to drive the right audience in bigger numbers for boosting leads.

Improved Email Content Strategy

“One of Hubspot’s case studies of 2020 reveals that email responsiveness has increased by 80% in last year. People are relying more on digital sources of information, and email is one of the trusted sources. It is high time that businesses invest in professionally designed emails with concise copies that deliver the message clearly and persuade an action”, Abid Dharamsey told.

Intent of the User or Reader

Reader intent has never been so important than now, believes Abid Dharamsey. “At Bison Creations, we always invest at least 20% of our project duration in researching about the user, our target audience. Search engines and social media platforms have optimized their algorithms to meet the more in-depth needs of the users. It is not easy to blow hot and cold in your content marketing strategy today businesses need well-defined user personas and content strategies devised as per these personas”, Abid Dharamsey told.

69% of the users return from the landing page of the website or blog. One of the key reasons for the increased bounce rate of a website is that the user is unable to find relevant information. This happens mostly when the web pages are optimized for the wrong keywords. “The right way to find relevant keywords for your target audience is to go a little deeper into the research methodologies and find exactly what your target user is searching online. You can use Google search bar, relevant keyword techniques, Google’s question section, and SEO tools for this purpose”, Abid Dharamsey clarified.

Video Content Marketing

“I cannot emphasize enough when it comes to video marketing. There has been a 72% boost in video content viewers in the past year. People are more desperate to get real and quick information from relevant sources in the shortest possible time. Infographic is one form, but the video takes the lead”, Abid Dharamsey said.

He further told that the right mix of text, video, and other content media is essential for targeted content marketing. He said that businesses can rely on video content only, but that would minimize exposure, since content marketers cannot risk losing other segments of the target audience in today’s highly competitive digital marketing scenario.

Abid Dharamsey explained that Bison Creations has been practically enforcing these content marketing techniques for a few years, but today, these compose the fundamentals of their content marketing strategy. He finished by saying that businesses have to go an extra mile in content production and targeted content marketing to get desired results. He told that with these content marketing techniques, Bison Creations has boosted content marketing results for small businesses by 350%.

Bison Creations was founded by Dharamsey as a social media marketing agency, and today, it operates as a full-service digital marketing agency. He has trained more than a hundred young entrepreneurs and helped them towards their millionaire goals. He also directly supervises the projects at Bison Creations to ensure quality services in digital marketing.