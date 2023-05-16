With new Chat Lock feature, Whatspp users can now lock and hide individual conversations

ISLAMABAD – With over 2 billion users, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is among most used texting apps across the globe but there are certain security and privacy concerns that Whatsapp users fear when they use the app.

But with new Features, the Meta-owned app gives more privacy, and control to users whose expectations are increasing with each passing day.

In a recent development, WhatsApp announced rolling out a new Chat Lock feature that is said to be an additional security layer for people’s private conversations which allows users to lock a specific chat and can only be accessed using a pattern or fingerprint.

Besides no preview, Whatsapp will also hide the contents of that chat in pop-ups. The chat lock feature can be applied to one-to-one messaging or to a group.

The US-based tech giant also shared a blog about the new update, calling it a great help for those who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.

The company also has plans to add more options like locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone.

Whatsapp offers end-to-end encryption as it uses end-to-end encryption by default for all messages, voice calls, and video calls. This ensures that only the intended recipients can read or listen to the content, and not even WhatsApp has access to it.