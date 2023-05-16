Search

PakistanViral

Chief Justice Bandial clears the air about his ‘good to see you’ remarks amid outrage       

Web Desk 01:44 PM | 16 May, 2023
Chief Justice Bandial clears the air about his ‘good to see you’ remarks amid outrage       
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial cleared the air about his remark about Imran Khan that sparked huge outrage from political fraternity even the Prime Minister.

As the ruling alliance questioned the biased of country’s top judge, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial clarified his greeting during the hearing of a case on Tuesday.

During today’s hearing, Justice Bandial greeted lawyer Asghar Sabzwari by saying ‘Good to see you’, the same greetings that triggered some of the politicians from the coalition government. “Good to see you. You have come to my court after a long time,” CJP said mentioned that he greet everyone with pleasantries, but added that I was the target of criticism for saying greetings.

The top jurist said high moral values and ethics are a must for everyone. 

Last week, former prime minister Imran Khan appeared in the Supreme Court in a plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case and when he came to the rostrum, Justice Bandial welcomed him by saying: “Good to see you.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other politicians slammed the apex court chief justice for his remarks.

Punjab election: CJP Bandial stresses talks as political turmoil worsens

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shehryar Afridi arrested amid massive crackdown again PTI leaders

09:19 AM | 16 May, 2023

NA approves resolution to bring reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan

02:49 PM | 15 May, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief, UAE President discuss defence ties, military cooperation over phone call

12:45 PM | 15 May, 2023

Firdous Shamim Naqvi arrested amid crackdown against PTI leaders after clashes

10:08 AM | 15 May, 2023

Punjab election: CJP Bandial stresses talks as political turmoil worsens

01:21 PM | 15 May, 2023

‘Make your own party, as you have jumped into politics’, Imran hits back at DG ISPR over allegations

10:34 AM | 14 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Chief Justice Bandial clears the air about his ‘good to see you’ ...

01:44 PM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: