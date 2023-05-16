Chief Justice Bandial clears the air about his ‘good to see you’ remarks amid outrage       

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial cleared the air about his remark about Imran Khan that sparked huge outrage from political fraternity even the Prime Minister.

As the ruling alliance questioned the biased of country’s top judge, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial clarified his greeting during the hearing of a case on Tuesday.

During today’s hearing, Justice Bandial greeted lawyer Asghar Sabzwari by saying ‘Good to see you’, the same greetings that triggered some of the politicians from the coalition government. “Good to see you. You have come to my court after a long time,” CJP said mentioned that he greet everyone with pleasantries, but added that I was the target of criticism for saying greetings.

The top jurist said high moral values and ethics are a must for everyone.

Last week, former prime minister Imran Khan appeared in the Supreme Court in a plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case and when he came to the rostrum, Justice Bandial welcomed him by saying: “Good to see you.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other politicians slammed the apex court chief justice for his remarks.