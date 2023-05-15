Supreme Court takes up ECP’s review plea on Punjab elections today as deadline expires

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the Election Commission of Pakistan’s review petition today as electoral watchdog moved the apex court seeking to revisit its April 4 order of conducting elections in Punjab on May 14.

Earlier in April, a bench led by the country’s top judge ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, declaring the postponement of polls by the election authority illegal.

Amid the political quagmire, May 14, a day on which the elections in Punjab were to be held as ordered by the top court, passed but the ruling of the apex court regarding Punjab elections could not be implemented.

ECP then filed a review petition in court, urging Supreme Court to review its decision maintaining that the court does not have the authority to announce elections date. The electoral watchdog accused the apex court of disregarding its constitutional jurisdiction, saying ‘intervention by the court is necessitated to correct an error which has effectively changed the settled constitutional jurisprudence of the country’.

In a 14-page review plea, Election Commission cited legalities and reasons behind its statement, arguing that with the move, the apex court overstepped its boundaries and assumed powers that do not lie in a court of law.