Turkiye faces runoff election as Erdogan falls below 50pc votes

01:32 PM | 15 May, 2023
Turkiye is preparing for its first-ever presidential runoff election, as the incumbent, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, failed to secure the necessary 50% of the votes needed to win in the first round.

Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003 and won more than a dozen national elections, gained 49.3% of the vote, while his secular rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 45%. The runoff election is scheduled for May 28. The high drama surrounding the election resulted in a reported voter turnout of nearly 90%, making it the most important election of the post-Ottoman era.

The outcome of the election will have significant implications for Turkiye, a country of 85 million people that has grown into a military and geopolitical powerhouse. Erdogan has led the nation through a transformative period, but his second decade in power has been marred by political turmoil, including a sweeping purge following a failed coup attempt in 2016. The emergence of Kilicdaroglu and his six-party opposition alliance provides foreign allies and Turkish voters with a clear alternative to Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party.

Despite the social and economic turmoil of Erdogan’s second decade in power, he remains popular among many conservative Turks who have seen their country undergo significant development under his leadership. However, many others are disillusioned by the government’s response to a devastating earthquake in February that claimed over 50,000 lives and the dire economic crisis that Turkiye is currently experiencing.

The election has also drawn attention from foreign powers, as Turkiye’s NATO membership and role in conflicts from Syria to Ukraine make the outcome critical for countries such as the United States and Brussels, as well as Moscow and Damascus. Erdogan has been a controversial figure on the international stage, with some foreign leaders viewing him as an increasingly uncomfortable partner due to his purges and autocratic tendencies.

One wildcard in the upcoming runoff election is independent candidate Sinan Ogan, who garnered 5% of the vote and has emerged as a kingmaker. Ogan was expelled from an ultranationalist party that has since joined forces with Erdogan, and he has not indicated which candidate he will support. The election will likely be closely watched by the international community as Turkiye navigates this critical moment in its history.

