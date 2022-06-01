Pakistani PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during maiden visit

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with an official ceremony in the country’s capital.

A report of the Pakistani state broadcaster said Erdogan and the Turkish delegation welcomed PM Sharif and other visiting dignitaries at the presidential complex.

The leaders have one-on-one talks before a meeting between the delegations of the two sides, which will be followed by a signing ceremony of agreements and a joint news conference.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accorded guard of honour on his arrival at the Presidential Palace by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.@CMShehbaz@RTErdogan#PMShehbazInTürkiye#PakTürkiye_Friendship_Zindabad#پاک_ترک_دوستی_زندہ_باد pic.twitter.com/XG6VLTBNnv — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) June 1, 2022

Earlier in the day, the premier visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, and laid a wreath at his gravesite.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by the Pakistani delegation visited Anitkabir, Mausoleum of Mustafa Kamal Atatürk in Ankara, Turley earlier today.#PMShehbazInTürkiye#PakTürkiye_Friendship_Zindabad 🇵🇰 🇹🇷#پاک_ترک_دوستی_زندہ_باد pic.twitter.com/G2OLocEupx — Mian Shehbaz Sharif (@president_pmln) June 1, 2022

PM Sharif while paying tribute to Turkish revolutionary statesman Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, said the former Turkish President remains an inspiration not only for Turks but for all freedom-loving people.

He added that Ataturk’s life is a lesson that there is no substitute for an indomitable spirit and clarity and strength of purpose.