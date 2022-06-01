LHC terms issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras illegal

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has ruled against the issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras, ruling that the e-ticketing system has no sanction of law.

Justice Tariq Saleem in his eight-page verdict remarked that e-challans could not be collected prior to the amendments made in the Constitution. Authorities were not permitted to issue e-challan as per the Provincial Vehicles Ordinance 1965, it stated.

The verdict stated, “Indubitably the authorized officer may seek the assistance of PSCA for enforcement of section 116-A but the latter cannot issue any e-ticket on his behalf under the current legal dispensation unless there are arrangements to deliver it to the offender at the spot.”

“The 2016 Act also does not license the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to issue e-tickets for any traffic violation,” the judge ruled.

Justice Tariq announced the verdict on a petition filed by a transporter who approached the court to challenge the issuance of e-challan through the Safe City cameras.

Lahore high court also instructed the provincial administration to develop the necessary legal frameworks at the earliest.