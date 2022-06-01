LHC terms issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras illegal
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has ruled against the issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras, ruling that the e-ticketing system has no sanction of law.
Justice Tariq Saleem in his eight-page verdict remarked that e-challans could not be collected prior to the amendments made in the Constitution. Authorities were not permitted to issue e-challan as per the Provincial Vehicles Ordinance 1965, it stated.
The verdict stated, “Indubitably the authorized officer may seek the assistance of PSCA for enforcement of section 116-A but the latter cannot issue any e-ticket on his behalf under the current legal dispensation unless there are arrangements to deliver it to the offender at the spot.”
“The 2016 Act also does not license the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to issue e-tickets for any traffic violation,” the judge ruled.
Justice Tariq announced the verdict on a petition filed by a transporter who approached the court to challenge the issuance of e-challan through the Safe City cameras.
How to check traffic e-challan online? 03:27 PM | 27 Oct, 2018
LAHORE — Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in collaboration with the City Traffic Police (CTP) has introduced the ...
Lahore high court also instructed the provincial administration to develop the necessary legal frameworks at the earliest.
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Pakistani tribal leaders arrive in Afghanistan for ongoing talks with ...10:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- SC seeks reports from ISI, IB and police over ‘violation of court ...10:18 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports another polio virus case amid outbreak in northwest ...09:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- LHC terms issuance of e-challan through Safe City cameras illegal09:24 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during maiden ...08:48 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Shagufta Ejaz shares a hilarious TikTok video about Nawaz Sharif06:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Iffat Omar makes explosive revelations in exclusive DP interview05:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah spotted vacationing in Oman05:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022