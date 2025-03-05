Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Who is Shareefullah? Daesh commander responsible for Kabul Airport Bombing

Who Is Shareefullah Daesh Commander Responsible For Kabul Airport Bombing

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump announced the capture of the most notorious militant Mohammad Sharifullah, a senior commander of ISIS-Khorasan who masterminded the 2021 attack on Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members and over 150 Afghan nationals.

Kabul airport bombing was said to be one of the deadliest attacks that occurred on US armed forces personnel in recent times, and Washington was closely working with Pakistan to nab the militants.

After Trump’s address to Congress, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif identified terrorist as Shareefullah, a senior operational commander of Daesh. He is also known by his name Jafer among terror groups.

Who Is Shareefullah Daesh Commander Responsible For Kabul Airport Bombing

Sharifullah was nabbed in a joint operation by Pakistani forces near Pak-Afghan border, and he admitted his involvement during interrogation. Sharif conducted surveillance in preparation for the bombing, which was carried out using a body-worn explosive jacket.

Daesh commander, who took training and even trained others in different countries, also confessed to taking part in 2016 suicide bombing near the American embassy in Afghan capital, which resulted in deaths of 10 embassy guards and injuries to several others.

The notorious militant is now being extradited to US under charges of conspiring to support foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death.

Pak-US Joint Venture to nab top militant

Sources familiar with development revealed that capture of Sharifullah was the result of months of coordination Pakistan’s intel agencies and CIA. As US started a manhunt for quite sometime, the administration change in Washington brought a shift in counterterrorism strategy.

Trump’s CIA chief even approached ISI Director General Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, about Mr. Sharifullah as Trump’s first orders to the agency was nab those involved in Kabul Airport bombing. Ratcliffe raised the issue during his first call with the ISI Chief and further shed light on it during their meeting at Munich security conference.

Pakistani government emphasized its commitment to combating terrorism and its continued cooperation with the United States in securing regional peace and stability. The capture of Sharifullah is example of ongoing efforts by Pakistan and its allies to dismantle terrorist networks in the region.

Here’s how ISI and CIA captured Kabul Airport Bombing mastermind Shareefullah

 

 

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani rupee – 5 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.6
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.85 196.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900 909.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 723.15 731.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search