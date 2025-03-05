Who is Shareefullah? Daesh commander responsible for Kabul Airport Bombing

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump announced the capture of the most notorious militant Mohammad Sharifullah, a senior commander of ISIS-Khorasan who masterminded the 2021 attack on Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members and over 150 Afghan nationals.

Kabul airport bombing was said to be one of the deadliest attacks that occurred on US armed forces personnel in recent times, and Washington was closely working with Pakistan to nab the militants.

After Trump’s address to Congress, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif identified terrorist as Shareefullah, a senior operational commander of Daesh. He is also known by his name Jafer among terror groups.

Sharifullah was nabbed in a joint operation by Pakistani forces near Pak-Afghan border, and he admitted his involvement during interrogation. Sharif conducted surveillance in preparation for the bombing, which was carried out using a body-worn explosive jacket.

Daesh commander, who took training and even trained others in different countries, also confessed to taking part in 2016 suicide bombing near the American embassy in Afghan capital, which resulted in deaths of 10 embassy guards and injuries to several others.

The notorious militant is now being extradited to US under charges of conspiring to support foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death.

Pak-US Joint Venture to nab top militant

Sources familiar with development revealed that capture of Sharifullah was the result of months of coordination Pakistan’s intel agencies and CIA. As US started a manhunt for quite sometime, the administration change in Washington brought a shift in counterterrorism strategy.

Trump’s CIA chief even approached ISI Director General Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, about Mr. Sharifullah as Trump’s first orders to the agency was nab those involved in Kabul Airport bombing. Ratcliffe raised the issue during his first call with the ISI Chief and further shed light on it during their meeting at Munich security conference.

Pakistani government emphasized its commitment to combating terrorism and its continued cooperation with the United States in securing regional peace and stability. The capture of Sharifullah is example of ongoing efforts by Pakistan and its allies to dismantle terrorist networks in the region.