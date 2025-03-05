Is incarcerated Imran Khan suffering from brain infection?

RAWALPINDI – Aleema Khan has rejected the rumours claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is suffering from brain infection.

The former prime minister’s sister stated this while talking to media outside Adiala Jail after meeting Khan, who has been detained for months in multiple cases.

She said propaganda is being made about his brother’s health, stating that he is not suffering from any illness.

Aleema said that Imran Khan looked perfectly healthy and happy. However, she complained that the personal doctor of the PTI founder has not been allowed to meet him.

She further stated that the decision regarding the Al-Qadir case could be made within a week, adding that that everything happening is intended to put pressure on the PTI founder.

Earlier this week, a medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) visited the Adiala Jail to conduct a medical check-up of the former prime minister.

Dr Altaf Hussain, an ENT specialist was heading the four-member team comprising Dr Umar Farooq from the Dental Department, Dr Muhammad Ali Arif from General Medicine and Dr Tashfeen Imtiaz from General Surgery.

The medical examination was conducted after PTI leaders leveled allegations that Khan had been put in solitary confinement, expressing concerns regarding his health.