Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Is incarcerated Imran Khan suffering from brain infection?

Is Incarcerated Imran Khan Suffering From Brain Infection

RAWALPINDI – Aleema Khan has rejected the rumours claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is suffering from brain infection.

The former prime minister’s sister stated this while talking to media outside Adiala Jail after meeting Khan, who has been detained for months in multiple cases.

She said propaganda is being made about his brother’s health, stating that he is not suffering from any illness.

Aleema said that Imran Khan looked perfectly healthy and happy. However, she complained that the personal doctor of the PTI founder has not been allowed to meet him.

She further stated that the decision regarding the Al-Qadir case could be made within a week, adding that that everything happening is intended to put pressure on the PTI founder.

Earlier this week, a medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) visited the Adiala Jail to conduct a medical check-up of the former prime minister.

Dr Altaf Hussain, an ENT specialist was heading the four-member team comprising Dr Umar Farooq from the Dental Department, Dr Muhammad Ali Arif from General Medicine and Dr Tashfeen Imtiaz from General Surgery.

The medical examination was conducted after PTI leaders leveled allegations that Khan had been put in solitary confinement, expressing concerns regarding his health.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani rupee – 5 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.6
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.85 196.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900 909.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 723.15 731.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search