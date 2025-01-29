Kinnaird College hosts ‘EmpowerHER’ Festival

LAHORE—The Old Associates of Kinnaird Society (OAKS) recently hosted the “EmpowerHER” Festival at Kinnaird College. Approximately 2,000 women participated in the festival, which celebrated female empowerment, entrepreneurship, and creativity. The vibrant event brought together alumni, students, and guests to connect, collaborate, and honour the achievements of women across Pakistan.

The festival provided a unique platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services. Artisans from the interior regions of Sindh and Punjab displayed traditional crafts, including handwoven textiles, intricate embroidery, and cultural art pieces that highlighted Pakistan’s rich heritage. Entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, such as sustainable fashion, wellness, tech solutions, and home décor, presented their innovative ideas. The food segment featured both small vendors and established culinary entrepreneurs, delighting attendees with a variety of flavours.

Participants enjoyed a beautiful day filled with good food, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere. Attendees spent their time shopping, enjoying the entertainment, and connecting with like-minded individuals. A special highlight was the nostalgic rickshaw rides, which took alumni on tours of the scenic Kinnaird College campus.

The event was further distinguished by the attendance of the Consul General of Kazakhstan, who praised OAKS for its efforts. The consul general noted that the festival was a testament to the strength and resilience of women in Pakistan, stating that it was inspiring to see such an initiative dedicated to empowering and uplifting women.

Amna Omar, the President of OAKS, emphasized that the festival showcased the remarkable talent of women from all corners of the country.

With its diverse representation and overwhelming support, the EmpowerHER Festival has become OAKS’s flagship initiative. Its mission is to foster the growth, collaboration, and empowerment of Pakistani women. OAKS is committed to promoting education, mentorship, and community engagement for women in Pakistan, while initiatives like the EmpowerHER Festival empower women to reach their full potential and positively impact their communities.