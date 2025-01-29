Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Zulfiqar Hameed replaces Akhtar Hayat as new IG KP Police

PESHAWAR — Zulfiqar Hameed has been appointed as new inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police as Akhtar Hayat has been removed from his position.

This reshuffle comes as part of efforts to strengthen law enforcement in the province, with a focus on improving security measures and administrative efficiency. Zulfiqar Hamid, the newly appointed IG, brings with him extensive experience in law enforcement and is expected to tackle the region’s growing challenges.

With the approval of federal government, Zulfiqar Hameed – a 21 Grade Officer of Police Service of Pakistan – currently serving in Punjab, is transferred and posted as a Provincial Police Officer (PPO), government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a notification said.

Akhtar Hayat’s tenure saw surge in terrorism and other challenges in maintaining peace and order, particularly in areas with security concerns.

Zulfiqar Hamid’s appointment is being closely watched, with expectations high for his ability to address pressing issues such as counterterrorism, public safety, and the efficient management of the police force.

Moazzam Jah Ansari removed as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

