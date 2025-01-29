Man arrested for harassing working women in Lahore’s Gulberg

LAHORE – Police have arrested man who harassed women on their way home from offices in Gulberg area of the city.

Gulberg police apprehended the suspect, who was involved in inappropriate actions towards women during late-night hours. The suspect was traced with the help of CCTV footage and was arrested near Liberty Market.

Police said a case has been filed against the suspect in line with the orders of the SP Model Town.

Reports said the suspect harassed a woman, who was on her way home from her office on Ghalib Road two days ago. The CCTV footage showed the suspect, identified as Allah Rakha, committing the inappropriate act and fleeing from the scene.

SP Model Town, Ikhlaq Ullah Tarar, stated that clear instructions have been issued by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take stern action against those who are involved in exploiting women.

Last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a lecturer of a college for blackmailing a woman officer of the education department on social media.

The action was taken by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing on a complaint of the officer. The suspect identified as Tufail Abbasi was nabbed from the Balida Town area.

An official of FIA told media that Abbasi had been harassing the woman officer on social media for several months.

He said objectionable videos of the victim were also recovered from the mobile phone of the suspect.