Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Man arrested for harassing working women in Lahore’s Gulberg

Security Guard Arrested For Raping College Student In Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested man who harassed women on their way home from offices in Gulberg area of the city.

Gulberg police apprehended the suspect, who was involved in inappropriate actions towards women during late-night hours. The suspect was traced with the help of CCTV footage and was arrested near Liberty Market.

Police said a case has been filed against the suspect in line with the orders of the SP Model Town.

Reports said the suspect harassed a woman, who was on her way home from her office on Ghalib Road two days ago. The CCTV footage showed the suspect, identified as Allah Rakha, committing the inappropriate act and fleeing from the scene.

SP Model Town, Ikhlaq Ullah Tarar, stated that clear instructions have been issued by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take stern action against those who are involved in exploiting women.

Last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a lecturer of a college for blackmailing a woman officer of the education department on social media.

The action was taken by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing on a complaint of the officer. The suspect identified as Tufail Abbasi was nabbed from the Balida Town area.

An official of FIA told media that Abbasi had been harassing the woman officer on social media for several months.

He said objectionable videos of the victim were also recovered from the mobile phone of the suspect.

‘Faith healer’ arrested for raping, filming women in Bhakkar

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 29 January 2025
Sym. Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 281
EUR Euro 291.25 294
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.55
AUD Australian Dollar 175.25 177.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
JPY Japanese Yen 1.81 1.87
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
NZD New Zealand Dollar 156.31 158.31
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
OMR Omani Riyal 723.79 731.79
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search