‘Faith healer’ arrested for raping, filming women in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR – Police have arrested a fake faith healer for raping a women and filming them in an area of Bhakkar, a city in Punjab province of Pakistan.

A case has been registered against the suspect at Haiderabad police station while further investigation into the matter is underway.

The fake spiritual healer used to deceive women by claiming to use black magic to achieve their goals, such as reconciling with their husbands, having children, and love marriages.

The suspect also recorded videos of women during the physical assault. The USB containing the assault videos has been recovered by police.

Earlier this week, a woman was allegedly raped by a security guard of a hospital in garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Reports said a case has been registered by Waris Khan police station on a complaint lodged by the alleged victim.

The suspect, identified as Shahzaib, has been arrested after CPO Rawalpindi took notice of the incident. Police said the victim has undergone a medical process, adding that the accused will be charged with solid evidence and will be given due punishment.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani stated that any form of sexual assault, harassment, or violence against women is intolerable.