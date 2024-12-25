Whatsapp to stop working on these android mobile phones from Jan 2025

Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, will stop working on several android mobile phones with operating systems that are no longer eligible for updates.

Such mobile phones will not be able to use the messaging app with effect from January 1, 2025, according to a report published by technology website.

The decision is part of the platform’s ongoing efforts to update and adapt to the latest technological advancements in order to enhance the user experience.

Older smartphones with outdated operating systems will no longer be able to benefit from the new updates.

Here is a list of the brands whose mobile phones will be affected by this decision:

Samsung

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Ace 3

Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola

Moto G (1st Gen)

Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC

One X

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

LG

Optimus G

Nexus 4

G2 Mini

L90

Sony

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V