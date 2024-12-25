Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saim Ayub Gains Big In Icc Rankings After Powerful Batting In South Africa Series

DUBAI – Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has reached career-best position the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Saim Ayub’s remarkable two centuries in the South Africa ODI series, which Pakistan took 3-0, sparked a meteoric rise from 70th to a joint-23rd position, amassing 603 points.

The 22-year-old also climbed an impressive 113 spots to rank joint-42nd among all-rounders in the ODI Rankings following his bowling contributions in the series.

Heinrich Klaasen’s three sensational half-centuries in the home series against Pakistan propel him from 13th to fifth in the Men’s ODI Batting Rankings with 743 points.

However, Babar Azam stood at the top spot in the ODI rankings for batters.

Azmatullah Omarzai finishing with six wickets, the second-best on either side, for Afghanistan in the ODI series against Zimbabwe has helped him climb 43 places to 58th in the ODI Bowling Rankings. The all-rounder also jumped five places to third in the all-rounders category.

Meanwhile, Mahedi Hasan (up 13 places to the 10th place) and Roston Chase (up 11 places to the 13th place) enjoy significant rises in the T20I Bowling Rankings after impressing the T20I series in West Indies.

The Asian took the series 3-0 finishing their multi-format tour of the Caribbean on a high note. Other Bangladesh players to make significant gains with the ball were Rishad Hossain (up 21 spots to 17th), and Hasan Mahmud (up 23 places to 24th), solidifying their positions in the rankings.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

