Sindh holds donkey race in Karachi; ‘Sarjat’ wins first position

KARACHI – The Sindh government, under the Department of Sports, organized the Karachi Donkey Cart Race, where a donkey named “Sartaj” secured first position for the second consecutive time.

A donkey named “Bijli” secured second spot. A donkey named “Kala” stood third while “Chai Pati” finished in fourth place.

The owner of Sartaj was awarded a cash prize of Rs100,000 while a the riders of the second and third positions were awarded Rs75,000 and Rs50,000. The next four riders received Rs25,000 each as a prize.

Over 40 donkey carts participated in the race, which started from ICI Tower on M.A. Jinnah Road and concluded at the Frere Hall.

The event was attended by Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari as special guest, who distributed the prizes and shields.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Sindh government has decided to register the owners of donkey carts participating in the race, adding that financial and administrative support will be provided to the riders of donkey carts.

He emphasized the importance of promoting donkey cart races while also ensuring the welfare of the animals.

