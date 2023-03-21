Babar Azam to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding contributions to Pakistan’s cricket.

At the age of 28, Babar Azam will become the youngest cricketer to receive the civil award. The government had previously announced that Babar would be receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award. H will get the award on March 23, 2023.

Previously, former Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, was the youngest Pakistan cricketer to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award.

The right-hand batsman will be taking a break from cricket to attend the ceremony, as he will not be participating in the series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to start on 24th March.

Babar Azam has emerged as a role model for aspiring cricketers, and this honor is a testament to his dedication and hard work in the field of cricket.

Several other exceptional Pakistan cricketers have also received the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz. These players include Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Ajmal, Javed Miandad, and Inzamam ul Haq.