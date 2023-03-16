PSL8: Babar Azam becomes fastest to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star cricketer Babar Azam achieved another milestone as he became the fastest cricketer to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper reached the milestone while playing against Islamabad United during the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. In the match, Babar Azam smashed 64 off 39.

Babar completed the 9,000 runs in 245 innings, surpassing West Indies’ Chris Gayle who made the runs in 249 innings.

India's Virat Kohli crossed this milestone in 271 innings, while Australia's David Warner took 273 innings to score 9000 runs.