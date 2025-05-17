Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings as PSL 2025 resumes today

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Super League 2025 is all set to resume today after a nine-day hiatus with Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi taking on David Warner’s Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

With last year’s runners up – Multan Sultans, who have won one out of nine games this year, ruled out of the title race in the 34-match tournament, the remaining five teams are in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

While Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings ranked first and second with 13 and 10 points, respectively, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi face the prospect of must-win games.

Zalmi have two league games left, while Qalandars have one game to go. Both the teams, with four wins each to their name, will be fighting tooth and nail to bag crucial two points.

On Sunday, 18 May, Sultans will take on Gladiators in first of the two matches, while Zalmi will be up against Qalandars in another riveting contest. Shadab Khan’s United will lock horns with Kings in the last league game on 19 May.

The Qualifier, Eliminator 1 & 2 and the Final are scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from 21-25 May with Saturday, 24 May being the rest day.

Among the batters, after 26 PSL matches, Mohammad Rizwan (363 – Hanif Mohammad Cap), Sahibzada Farhan (321) and Fakhar Zaman (309) are the top three run getters. On the bowling front, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Jason Holder are the joint leading wicket-takers (Fazal Mahmood Cap) with 15 scalps each in eight games, while Abrar Ahmed and Hasan Ali are joint-second on the ladder having snapped 14 poles each.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris has the most (10) dismissals to his name, while Quetta Gladiators’ Rilee Rossouw has taken the most catches (11).

The fans who had bought tickets for the 8 May Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, 9 May Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars and 10 May Islamabad United v Karachi Kings fixtures can now use the same tickets for the corresponding 17, 18 and 19 May fixtures, respectively.