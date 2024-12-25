Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Azerbaijani passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, initial cause revealed

Azerbaijani Passenger Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan,

A passenger plane from Azerbaijan tragically crashed near an airport in Kazakhstan, raising fears of multiple fatalities, international media reported.

The aircraft, en route to Chechnya, went down near the Kazakh airport, with dramatic footage of the incident circulating widely on social media. Videos depict the plane descending rapidly before hitting the ground, erupting into flames and emitting thick smoke.

Cause of Crash

According to reports, the flight path was altered due to dense fog, and the pilot had requested an emergency landing moments before the crash. Initial investigations suggest a bird strike may have forced the aircraft into an emergency maneuver.

Casualties and Survivors

The Russian media reported that the plane carried 62 passengers and five crew members. Of these, 27 passengers survived the crash and were transported to hospitals for medical treatment, Kazakh authorities confirmed.

Condolences from Pakistan

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

“Our prayers are with the bereaved families of the victims, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan in this moment of sorrow,” the Prime Minister stated.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, focusing on weather conditions and the reported bird strike as potential causes. Emergency response teams and aviation experts are on-site to assess the wreckage and recover additional evidence.

The crash underscores the challenges of operating flights in adverse weather and highlights the importance of stringent safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

