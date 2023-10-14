  

Palestinian death toll climbs to 1,900 as Israeli soldiers, tanks storm Gaza

Web Desk
09:21 AM | 14 Oct, 2023
Israel Gaza war
Source: File Photo

JERUSALEM – Israel forces have tightened its chokehold in besieged Gaza and directed Palestinians to evacuate the Gaza and continued with its relentless bombing, raising fears of another human catastrophe.

Latest data shared by Palestine’s authority said the casualties from Israeli air assault increased to 1,900

Over 600 children and 370 women were among the people killed in Israeli air raids. Number of injured raised to 7,696, including 2,000 children and 1,400 women. Over dozen healthcare people also lost their lives, and 27 others have been injured in the Israeli attacks, it added.

In a recent assault, Palestine’s Children's Hospital was hit by white phosphorus bombs by Israeli forces as the Jewish nation tightens its chokehold in Gaza, and there is another humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory.

Besides continuing airstrikes, Israeli soldiers have carried out local raids in Gaza, finding hostages and collecting. Jewish forces also gathered over 3lac reservists along the Gaza border for a potential full ground operation.

Furthermore, Tel Aviv directed more than a million people in Palestine to evacuate southward ahead of a ground operation. Tens of thousands of people in the enclave left their residences.

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli forces launched a brutal campaign against Gaza, in response to a sudden assault by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The skirmishes started last Saturday which later turned into war when Hamas started 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood' against the Jewish state, an unprecedented attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Pakistani political leaders condemn Israeli air strikes on Palestinians as death toll rises to 313

