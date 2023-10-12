Israel-Gaza death toll tops 2,300 as Israel forms war cabinet, continues bombardment on Palestinians

JERUSALEM/GAZA – Already distressed Palestinians are facing a catastrophic situation as Israeli forces continue the siege of Gaza, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes in Palestine while casualties mount amid relentless bombardment.

In a recent development, the Jewish forces formed an emergency unity government as fighter planes targeted more residential areas in Gaza and tanks massed around the occupied territory.

Israel’s former Defence Minister Benny Gantz, interacted live on national TV alongside incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant after forming a war cabinet to deal with the ongoing war against Hamas.

Rather than political alliance, Gantz said we are all the soldiers of the Jewish state, as members of arch-rival nation put aside all divergence to focus on the elimination of Hamas, as its fighters are still on the rampage.

As the war enters its sixth day, the death toll in Israel climbs to 1,200 with over 2,700 injured, its military announced. Hamas's also targeted Haifa city with R60 rockets.

In Gaza, the death toll climbed to 1,100 people while over 5 thousand including women, and children are injured, Palestine’s Health Ministry said. Over 500 buildings had been razed and hundreds of thousands turned homeless, and are taking refuge in UN shelters.

Amid the rigorous fighting, United States President Joe Biden extended Washington's support for Tel Aviv, sent US Secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to the region.

On the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, the Palestinian organization Hamas attacked Israel. This sudden attack surprised not only Israel but the whole world. In the early morning attack on October 7, Hamas fighters tore down the iron fence in Gaza and hundreds of fighters entered the occupied Palestinian or Israeli territories.

Amid this crisis, Muslim communities worldwide are standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza, urging the international community to uphold justice and international law.