Search

Top NewsWorld

Israel-Gaza death toll tops 2,300 as Israel forms war cabinet, continues bombardment on Palestinians

Web Desk
09:22 AM | 12 Oct, 2023
Israel-Gaza death toll tops 2,300 as Israel forms war cabinet, continues bombardment on Palestinians
Source: File Photo

JERUSALEM/GAZA – Already distressed Palestinians are facing a catastrophic situation as Israeli forces continue the siege of Gaza, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes in Palestine while casualties mount amid relentless bombardment.

In a recent development, the Jewish forces formed an emergency unity government as fighter planes targeted more residential areas in Gaza and tanks massed around the occupied territory.

Israel’s former Defence Minister Benny Gantz, interacted live on national TV alongside incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant after forming a war cabinet to deal with the ongoing war against Hamas.

Rather than political alliance, Gantz said we are all the soldiers of the Jewish state, as members of arch-rival nation put aside all divergence to focus on the elimination of Hamas, as its fighters are still on the rampage.

As the war enters its sixth day, the death toll in Israel climbs to 1,200 with over 2,700 injured, its military announced. Hamas's also targeted Haifa city with R60 rockets.

In Gaza, the death toll climbed to 1,100 people while over 5 thousand including women, and children are injured, Palestine’s Health Ministry said. Over 500 buildings had been razed and hundreds of thousands turned homeless, and are taking refuge in UN shelters.

Amid the rigorous fighting, United States President Joe Biden extended Washington's support for Tel Aviv, sent US Secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to the region.

On the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, the Palestinian organization Hamas attacked Israel. This sudden attack surprised not only Israel but the whole world. In the early morning attack on October 7, Hamas fighters tore down the iron fence in Gaza and hundreds of fighters entered the occupied Palestinian or Israeli territories.

 Amid this crisis, Muslim communities worldwide are standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza, urging the international community to uphold justice and international law.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:26 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Iranian president, Saudi crown prince discuss Gaza situation in ...

11:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Israel fired white phosphorus munitions in Gaza: Palestine

04:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Malala's 'immediate ceasefire' call for Israel-Hamas clash leaves ...

09:51 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Rockets fired from Syria towards Israel amid fear of Gaza war ...

10:09 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

UN rights chief says total siege of Gaza violation of international ...

09:33 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith comes under fire for remarks about Israel-Palestine ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:26 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Iranian president, Saudi crown prince discuss Gaza situation in first-ever telephonic contact

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 October, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 279.4
Euro EUR 290.1 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.6 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.2 753.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.56 38.96
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 290.1 293
Indian Rupee INR 35.83 36.18
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.53 915.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.29 171.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 201 203
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.97 312.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 12, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: