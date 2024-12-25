Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Releases ‘Bado Badi 2’ with a Modern Twist

Pakistani-British singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has released a new version of his popular song “Bado Badi”, adding a contemporary touch to the track.

The singer shared the revamped version, titled “Bado Badi 2”, on his Instagram account. The lyrics differ from the original, but the melody is inspired by the popular 1990s hit “Nachange Saari Raat Sonya Ve.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Murtaza Ali Shah (@murtazaviews)

To enhance the video’s appeal, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is seen dancing alongside bold female performers, giving the song a vibrant and energetic vibe.

While sharing the video, Chahat described it as a New Year gift for his fans, featuring a new model to complement the updated look and feel.

The song received an enthusiastic response, gaining over 13,000 views within hours of its release. Fans have praised Chahat’s ability to reinvent his music while keeping its nostalgic essence alive.

