Us To Reexamine All Green Card Holders From 19 Countries

WASHINGTON – In a move to strengthen immigration enforcement following a shooting incident near White House, the US government has decided to reexamine all green cards issued to individuals from 19 countries deemed to be of concern.

This directive comes from President Donald Trump in response to the recent shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

Joe Edlow, the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), confirmed the decision in a post on X, stating that a comprehensive and rigorous review process will be conducted for every green card issued to individuals from these countries.

US to Review Green Cards of Citizens from These Countries

The list of countries under scrutiny was outlined in a presidential proclamation from June and includes Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

USCIS clarified that, during this reexamination process, additional factors will be taken into account when reviewing green card applications from these nations.

This includes the country’s ability to provide secure identity documents and any other negative factors specific to each country that may affect immigration security.

A day earlier, a shocking shooting near the White House left two National Guard soldiers critically wounded, sending shockwaves through the US capital.

The attack occurred just steps away from the key government building, prompting an immediate and large-scale response from local and federal authorities.

Initial reports from Virginia’s governor suggested the two officers had died from their injuries, but this statement was later retracted.

Following the attack, the area was flooded with police officers and security forces. The White House was temporarily closed, and surrounding areas, particularly I Street, were sealed off to keep civilians at a safe distance.

Police have arrested a suspected, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah, who had entered the US in 2021. Three accomplices have also been detained amid ongoing investigation.