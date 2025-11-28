Who was Sarah Beckstrom: US National Guard member killed in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON – A shocking act of violence jolted Washington, DC, as a young National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom was fatally shot in broad daylight near Farragut Square, just blocks from the White House.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom while her fellow soldier, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, fights for his life in critical condition. The two were attacked at close range while on a high-visibility patrol in a bustling downtown area around 17th and I Streets.

Sarah Becksstorm

U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom 2005–2025 A True American Hero 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fJCIhSNvob — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 28, 2025

We are heartbroken to learn Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, one of our West Virginia National Guard heroes who was viciously attacked while defending our Nation and our freedoms, has died from her wounds. Our deepest condolences go out to Spc. Beckstrom’s family and friends. Our hearts,… https://t.co/s1oATguo2B pic.twitter.com/pk2lEv4d7K — Gen. Steven Nordhaus (@ChiefNGB) November 28, 2025

Who killed Sarah Beckstorm

NEW: Eyewitness photo from Wednesday’s National Guard member attack in Washington, D.C., showing the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal – an Afghan illegal alien – holding a revolver in his hand. The two injured Guard members have been identified as Sarah Beckstrom (20) and Andrew… pic.twitter.com/6oyem8wjrC — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 27, 2025

Law enforcers nabbed suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who came to US in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a program designed to protect Afghans who assisted US forces during the chaotic evacuation from Kabul.

Initial probe says the killer served in Afghanistan as a GPS tracker with the Kandahar Strike Force, a unit connected to U.S. partner forces and Afghan intelligence, was shot four times while being taken into custody.

President Trump honored Beckstrom as a “highly respected, young, magnificent person” and later spoke personally with her grieving parents. Beckstrom enlisted in June 2023 and served with the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade of the West Virginia Army National Guard. She had volunteered to serve in the nation’s capital over the holiday, a selfless act cut tragically short.

Senator Jim Justice of West Virginia called her death “absolutely devastating” and extended prayers to both Beckstrom’s family and Wolfe as he continues his fight for survival.

The shooting comes as over 2,000 National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington since August to address what President Trump called “out of control” crime, patrolling streets in high-visibility operations. National Guard troops, however, have no arrest powers, making them vulnerable in dangerous encounters.

Meanwhile, President Trump ordered a full-scale review of Green Cards for immigrants from countries of concern, stressing administration’s renewed focus on national security.