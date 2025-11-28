Police register case against Bahawalpur spa centre for playing Naseebo Lal song on speaker

BAHAWALPUR – Police have registered a case against a massage center for playing a song of Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal on speakers in an area of Bahawalpur.

The incident took place at “Touch Spa” where the “Manji Ak Te Jawaniyan Do” song was played loudly on a speaker.

Additionally, the police discovered that illegal activities, including prostitution, were taking place at the center.

Upon arrival, the police found two individuals playing the song on a speaker in the window, while a third person was engaged in inappropriate actions with two women under the guise of providing a massage.

One suspect managed to flee before the police could apprehend him.

The police have filed a case against the suspects under the Sound System Act and Section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with obscene acts in public places.