Pakistan sounds Alarm over Afghan Terror Threat after Drone Kills Chinese Nationals

KABUL – Afghanistan becomes regional threat as drone armed with grenades crossing over from Kabul into Tajikistan’s borderlands, killed three Chinese workers, and it is another grim reminder of a threat that is no longer contained by borders.

Tajik authorities said drone loaded with grenades, along with gunfire, hit Chinese company’s work site in southern Tajikistan near the Afghan border. The rare public statement from Dushanbe confirmed that three Chinese nationals lost their lives, but offered no hint about who it believes masterminded the brutal assault.

After the incident, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued strong condemnation, calling the strike a “heinous terrorist attack” and warning that the use of armed drones exposed the grave and expanding danger emanating from war torn nation.

Islamabad unequivocally condemns this cowardly attack, stressing that the incident shows audacity of terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory. Islamabad said it shares the grief of both China and Tajikistan, noting how Pakistan itself has repeatedly suffered attacks “orchestrated from Afghan soil.

Pakistan reiterated its long-standing position, Afghanistan must not be allowed to become launchpad for terrorism. It warned that the continued presence of militant outfits in the country poses serious threat not only to neighbours but to the entire international community.

FO demanded “concrete and verifiable action” against all those involved in enabling such attacks from perpetrators to their facilitators and financiers. Islamabad reiterated its commitment to working with China, Tajikistan, and regional partners to safeguard peace and stability.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan’s relations with Kabul remain strained over the presence of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The Afghan Taliban reject Islamabad’s claims that militants are enjoying sanctuary on Afghan soil.