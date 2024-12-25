Pakistan begins integration with 2Africa submarine cable network

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has commenced the process of connecting to the 2Africa submarine cable network, marking a significant step towards modernizing its digital infrastructure. This development follows the decommissioning of the SMW-3 undersea cable, the country’s oldest and longest submarine internet network.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed the transition, stating that preparations are underway to integrate with the 45,000-kilometer-long AAE-2 cable system, which links 46 locations across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The rollout is being implemented in phases. The first phase, which began on December 1, involves the installation of Pre-Lay Shore End (PLSE) cables at Hawksbay, Karachi. The second phase, scheduled for April next year, will connect this shore-end setup to the main AAE-2 cable system in deep waters.

Telecom authorities commended Transworld Associates (TWA), the local landing partner for the 2Africa cable, for spearheading the initiative and ensuring Pakistan’s connectivity to this global network.

Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja hailed the deployment of the 2Africa cable as a transformative milestone. She emphasized that the project would enhance internet speed and reliability, positioning Pakistan as a digitally connected nation.

The AAE-2 system is expected to be operational by the end of next year, ushering in a new era of faster and more resilient digital communications for Pakistan.