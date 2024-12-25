Winter holidays announced for federal educational institutions

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education has issued a notification for winter vacations for educational institutions.

As per the notification, the winter break for federal educational holidays will commence from December 30 and end on January 8.

It said the educational institutions will reopen on January 9 (Tuesday).

Earlier, winter vacations were announced for private educational institutions in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, all private schools and colleges in Islamabad will remain closed from December 21 to January 5.

The notification further stated that academic activities will resume on January 6 after the winter break.

This announcement provides a much-needed pause for students, parents, and teachers during the chilly season, allowing them to recharge before returning to their academic routines.

Meanwhile, winter break in all public and private schools has started from December 23. They will reopen on January 11.

Chief Executive Officers’ (DEAs) concerned have been directed to ensure compliance of the orders regarding winter vacations across the province.