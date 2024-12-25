Salary for Utility Stores’ daily wage employees increased

ISLAMABAD – Minimum salary for the daily wage employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has been increased.

Reports said the minimum monthly salary for daily wage employees has been set at Rs37,000, with daily wage fixing at Rs1,427.

Previously, the minimum monthly salary for the USC’s employees was Rs32,000, and the minimum daily wage was Rs1,231.

Reports said the employees will receive an increase of up to Rs196 in their daily wage. The daily wage for employees with Matriculation or under Matriculation qualifications will increase by Rs196, while the daily wage for employees with intermediate qualifications, and drivers will increase by Rs115.

This increase in minimum wages has been made in light of the federal government’s decision.

It is recalled that the federal government had set the minimum monthly salary or wage at Rs37,000 in the budget for fiscal year 2024-25.