Punjab CM announces launch of ‘Minority Card’ to empower marginalized communities

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled plans to introduce Pakistan’s first-ever ‘Minority Card,’ aimed at providing financial assistance to economically disadvantaged members of minority communities.

Speaking at a Christmas ceremony held at Lahore’s largest church, House of Prayer, Maryam Nawaz highlighted her government’s commitment to promoting equality and inclusion. She emphasized that the initiative seeks to empower minorities by offering financial aid every three months, enabling them to sustain themselves independently.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister called for fostering a nurturing state that mirrors the role of a mother, treating all citizens with fairness and compassion. “A mother does not discriminate among her children. In my heart and mind, there is no difference based on religion. Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and people of all faiths are my pride,” she stated.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated her dedication to safeguarding the welfare and development of all Punjab residents. She stressed that every project initiated by her government ensures the participation of both minorities and majorities, reflecting the administration’s inclusive approach.

The launch of the Minority Card marks a significant step toward building an equitable society. Highlighting her focus on the Christian community, Maryam Nawaz announced a 200% increase in the community’s development budget, adding that she would expand it even further if given the opportunity. “If it were up to me, I would raise the budget by 5000%. This is not charity but their right,” she remarked.

The chief minister assured minorities of her unwavering support, emphasizing that her office and home remain open to them. She urged society to respect, protect, and care for minority groups, warning that any harm inflicted upon them would be felt personally by her.