Policeman martyred as bandits attack patrol in Kashmore

KASHMORE – Unidentified armed individuals opened fire on a police patrol, resulting in the martyrdom of one police officer and injuries to another in the Kashmore district’s Kandhkot tehsil, near the Kot Shahu police station.

According to details, police officers were on patrol in the Kot Shahu area when unknown assailants appeared and began firing, leading to the martyrdom of Constable Altaf Hussain Brohi.

The body of the martyred officer and the injured policeman were shifted to the Civil Hospital. Upon receiving the information, a heavy police contingent reached the scene, and further investigation is underway.