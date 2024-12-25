Cristiano Ronaldo braves freezing pool challenge with son in Finland, video goes viral

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, currently in Finland for the Christmas holidays, shared a challenge video with his son.

In a video posted on Instagram, the football icon took a dip in a snow-covered swimming pool in sub-zero temperatures.

The video also shows Ronaldo’s 14-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., standing beside the pool, smiling as his father takes on the challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Earlier, Ronaldo expressed his thoughts about Christmas in a vlog on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the importance of Christmas for his family, he said it is a very special time for them as they spend it together.

⁦https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/29-Aug-2024/cristiano-ronaldo-s-youtube-channel-breaks-records-makes-a-mark-in-guinness-world-records⁩