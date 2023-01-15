India creates new record by beating Sri Lanka with biggest margin in ODI cricket

The Men in Blue created a new record after a massive win over Lankan Lions in the One Day International series held at Greenfield International Stadium.
After thrashing Sri Lanka in the first two matches, Team India went on a rampage by thrashing the neighboring country by 317 runs in the final game today where star player Virat Kohli put on a dazzling display of batting.
India opted to bat first, and posted a mammoth score of 390/5 in allocated overs while Dasun Shanka led the squad’s run-chase ended in merely 22 overs as the whole team crumbled at mere 73.
It was Sri Lanka’s fourth-lowest total in ODI history as Mohammed Siraj display A-game with career-best figures of 4-32 in ten overs; other Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav were on fire with 2-20 and 2-16 respectively in India's iconic win in home series.
𝗕𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗗𝗜𝘀!#TeamIndia register a comprehensive victory by 3️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ runs and seal the @mastercardindia #INDvSL ODI series 3️⃣-0️⃣ 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2023
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/q4nA9Ff9Q2……… pic.twitter.com/FYpWkPLPJA
Besides a big boost from bowlers, top batters including former skipper Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill punished Lankan players.
ODI century No. 4⃣6⃣ for Virat Kohli 💥#INDvSL | 📝: https://t.co/rqPHqsDqAY pic.twitter.com/FYYMTfenoV— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2023
Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma returned on 42 while Shubman slammed a ton after a fifty in the 1st ODI.
With the mammoth win, Team India takes the record which was held by New Zealand when they crushed Ireland by 290 runs back in 2008.
Here are the biggest margin wins in ODI Cricket
|Mirpur
